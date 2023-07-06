(KRON) — A 92-year-old Bay Area veteran will have a bronze statue in his likeness unveiled tomorrow in Benicia to honor his service during World War II. Harold Bray, a retired Benicia police officer, is the last surviving sailor of the USS Indianapolis with its last mission to help end the war.

Bray enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he turned 17 years old in 1944, five years after World War II began.

Bray would eventually join the USS Indianapolis crew in Mare Island, California. The ship had just returned back to the States for major repair following a Japanese Kamikaze attack at Okinawa in March 1945. During that attack, nine crew members were killed.

Before the USS Indianapolis’ final top-secret mission of carrying an atomic bomb to Japan, Bray was fascinated by all walks of Navy life.

“The months and days that followed were spent training, firefighting, standing watches, and learning to drink Navy coffee. While the ship was getting repaired, we lived in the barracks at the north end of the island and rode a train to the ship every day,” he said.

To this day, the USS Indianapolis rests in the Philippine Sea where it sank in July 1945 after being torpedoed twice by an Imperial Japanese submarine.

After his years in the US Navy, Bray settled down in Benicia where he would eventually raise a family and become a respected member of the police department and community.

The statue will stand at seven feet tall surrounded by bronze sponsorship legacy plaques, personalized engraved bricks, concrete benches and a storyboard detailing the history of Bray and the USS Indianapolis, the Benicia Community Foundation said.

The statue unveiling will be at 6 p.m. in the city’s Commandants Quarters in front of the clock tower.