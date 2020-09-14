Bay Area’s 28th day under Spare the Air Alert, poor air quality continues

BAY AREA (KRON) — It’s another day of poor air quality in the Bay Area as wind carries smoke from wildfires over the region.

Monday also marks the 28th consecutive day the region is under a Spare the Air Alert. Looking at an air quality map by purpleair.com, the entire region is dark with red — meaning people exposed to this level of air quality for over 24 hours may experience health effects.

Air quality map for the Bay Area on Sept 14, 2020

During the Spare the Air Alert, residents should plan to stay inside with the windows shut.

It’s also illegal to use wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits and other wood-burning devices during this alert, according to sparetheair.org.

While gradual changes are expected to improve the air quality from previous days, KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says, “Plenty of fire activity is still introducing new smoke to the region that will take some time to filter out these coming weeks.”

San Francisco residents missing out on their outdoor workouts can avoid the bad air while getting active inside a gym. The city allowed some businesses to reopen indoor services with some restrictions — including a 10% capacity limit. Other businesses taking clients back inside are nail salons, hair salons and tattoo studios.

