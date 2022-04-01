VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rap icon E-40 will be expanding his Goon With The Spoon brand into the ice cream business.

On Thursday, E-40 took to Instagram to announce the launch of his new ice cream line called Goon The Spoon Rich & Creamy Ice Cream — offering six different flavors to choose from.

In his Instagram post, E-40 briefly explained how he will be running his new business venture.

“Expanding the brand @GoodWithTheSpood & getting into the ice cream game,” E-40 wrote in the caption while also mentioning the business will be “100 percent, Black-owned!”

Goon With The Spoon was launched in 2021 and already has several products, including a beef and chicken sausage line.

Beyond releasing products under “Goon With The Spoon,” E-40 also has aspirations to create cookbooks, develop cooking shows, and open restaurants to expand his culinary brand.

In the coming months, he is planning to launch burritos, skewers, ice cream, and pre-packaged meals under the “Goon With The Spoon” umbrella.