Bay Area’s Fire Weather Watch upgraded to Red Flag Warning

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch previously issued for parts of the Bay Area has since been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday announced the warning, which now includes the North Bay Valleys and the East Bay Valleys and Hills, in addition to the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect Wednesday at 5 a.m. through Friday at 11 a.m.

Officials said Diablo winds and dry conditions will make the potential for rapid spread of fires.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News