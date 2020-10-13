Bay Area’s Fire Weather Watch upgraded to Red Flag Warning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch previously issued for parts of the Bay Area has since been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday announced the warning, which now includes the North Bay Valleys and the East Bay Valleys and Hills, in addition to the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The Red Flag Warning goes into effect Wednesday at 5 a.m. through Friday at 11 a.m.
Officials said Diablo winds and dry conditions will make the potential for rapid spread of fires.
