San Francisco, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco-based Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund announced Thursday that it had opened an Israel Emergency Fund. The goal of the fund is to support emergency medical needs, relocation, unprecedented levels of trauma, and other services to victims of terror.

According to the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, 100 percent of all donations to the fund will go directly to urgent humanitarian needs.

Jewish Community Federation is collaborating with its longtime partners: Israel Trauma Coalition, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

“The Federation stands in solidarity with the people of Israel,” said CEO Joy Sisisky. “We are the central address in the Jewish community for support during humanitarian crises and emergencies. After these heinous attacks, our hearts break and we are called to action once again. The Israeli people need all of us to give generously now–and we will.”

If interested in donating please click here.