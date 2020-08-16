Bay Area’s Red Flag Warning extended as heatwave continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Bay Area has been extended through Monday morning as more thunderstorms are expected to soak the region amid a continuing heatwave.

The Red Flag Warning was first issued by the National Weather Service Saturday due to storms that began to develop in the South Bay and Santa Cruz areas.

Additionally, the Red Flag Warning has been extended until tomorrow morning with more thunderstorms expected to develop. Lightning strikes will likely lead to new fire starts.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/MF5uhBurAe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

It was originally set to expire Sunday at 11 a.m.

With the Red Flag Warning comes an increased risk of wildfires that may start near where dry lightning starts.

This means fires have the potential to spread quickly, especially with gusty winds onshore.

People are advised to take extra precautions when outdoors today.

