Bay Area’s ‘Ski Mask Rapist’ could go free

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man known as the Ski Mask Rapist could soon be released from prison.

George Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping 25 women in the Bay Area back in the 80’s.

He was sentenced to more than 400 years behind bars.

The victims are devastated knowing that the convicted rapist now has the opportunity to stand in front of commissioners today, with the possibility of being released on parole.

“George Sanchez, the ski mask rapist, and what he has done to innocent children and women and to the elderly.. he’s too much of a risk to ever be released from prison,” said Steven Dick, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney.

The state’s Elderly Parole Program gives certain inmates who have spent decades in prison the opportunity to be considered for parole.

