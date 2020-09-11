Bay Area’s Spare the Air Alert extended to Monday

(KRON) — A Spare the Air Alert was extended to Sept. 14 on Friday, as wildfire smoke blowing over to the Bay Area causes some of the worst air quality the area’s ever seen.

This makes it 28 straight days that the area will be under a Spare the Air Alert. During the alert, residents should plan to stay inside with the windows shut.

It’s also illegal to use wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits and other wood-burning devices during this alert, according to sparetheair.org.

The extension comes on a day where the Bay Area smog was impairing drivers and even pedestrians. Throughout the week, wind has been bringing over smoke from wildfires in Northern California and even as far as Oregon and Washington. The smoke particles caused an eye-opening phenomenon earlier this week, as residents stared in disbelief at red-orange skies for a day.

While the skies grayed out on Thursday and Friday, the descending smoky layer decreased the air quality, according to meteorologists.

The Bay Area Air District said conditions aren’t expected to improve later Friday.

Light overnight winds allowed smoke to seep down from above the shallow marine layer, resulting in widespread Unhealthy & Very Unhealthy conditions. We do not anticipate conditions to improve today, and air quality may degrade as more smoke is expected to mix down to the ground. pic.twitter.com/I1wvhOhFNi — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 11, 2020

