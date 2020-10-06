Bay Area’s Spare the Air Alert extended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert that was set to expire Tuesday has now been extended through Thursday, Oct. 8, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced.
A Spare the Air Alert is called when air quality is forecast to be unhealthy, or above 100 in the AQI, in any one of the reporting zones.
The unhealthy air is due to smoke from the Glass Fire, which is 50% contained.
- Netflix indicted in Texas for ‘lewd’ depiction of children in ‘Cuties’
- Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown interviews for Clippers coaching job
- Firefighters working Glass Fire evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure
- 5 questions as Pence and Harris prepare for debate faceoff
- Report: 120+ front-line workers at US Capitol battled coronavirus