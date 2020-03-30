Bay Area’s stay-at-home order extended through May 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The region-wide stay-at-home order affecting nine Bay Area counties has been extended through May 1 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials have confirmed.

The extension comes in alignment with President Donald Trump extending the nation’s social distancing guidelines through April as the pandemic continues to spread nationwide.

Several Bay Area counties first issued the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus before Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide mandate that went into effect March 17 and is currently scheduled to end April 7.

Six Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara – last week announced school closures would be extended through May 1.

Trump, who had originally said he expected the country to “reopen by Easter,” says he now expects things to begin recovering in June.

More details on Trump’s extended federal guidelines will be released Tuesday.

The stay-at-home order which applies to the Bay Area and the rest of the state enforces social distancing when in pubic, limits gatherings, and restricts non-essential travel, among other guidelines.

At last check, there were more than 1,800 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Bay Area and 48 deaths.

Latest Headlines: