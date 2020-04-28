Bay Area’s stay-at-home orders extended through May 31

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seven Bay Area jurisdictions announced Monday that coronavirus shelter-in-place orders that were set to expire in early May will now be extended through May 31.
The following areas are affected:
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- Marin County
- San Francisco County
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County
- City of Berkeley
The new order will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of “lower risk activities.”
Health officers will also release a set of “broad indicators” that will be used to track progress and preparedness in response to COVID-19 later this week.
The aforementioned Bay Area jurisdictions were among the first to enact stay-at-home orders in the entire state, beginning in late March.
Currently there are more than 7,600 coronavirus cases across the Bay Area, with nearly 300 deaths reporte.d
