Bay Area’s stay-at-home orders extended through May 31

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seven Bay Area jurisdictions announced Monday that coronavirus shelter-in-place orders that were set to expire in early May will now be extended through May 31.

The following areas are affected:

  • Alameda County
  • Contra Costa County
  • Marin County
  • San Francisco County
  • San Mateo County
  • Santa Clara County
  • City of Berkeley

The new order will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of “lower risk activities.”

Health officers will also release a set of “broad indicators” that will be used to track progress and preparedness in response to COVID-19 later this week.

The aforementioned Bay Area jurisdictions were among the first to enact stay-at-home orders in the entire state, beginning in late March.

Currently there are more than 7,600 coronavirus cases across the Bay Area, with nearly 300 deaths reporte.d

