Bay Area’s Three Twins organic ice cream company closes

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area’s very own Three Twins Ice Cream closed on Friday.

After 15 years, founder and CEO Neal Gottlieb announced he was ceasing operations as of Friday, April 17.

Gottlieb shared the news on Facebook, noting the coronavirus had an effect on the difficult decision. He said business began to be unsustainable and any chance of trying to save it went down the drain because of the pandemic.

He said it is likely that someone may revive the brand in the future, but unsure how likely.

Gottlieb showed his appreciation for all of the support over the years.

“One of the best things about being an entrepreneur is the incredible people that you get to work with,” he wrote on Facebook. “I was very fortunate on this front. We had something truly special here at Three Twins…”

“I have always lived by the philosophy that it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. While this is a heartbreaking end to a 15 year (and two day) dream, I feel entirely lucky to have had this opportunity. Thank you for sharing it with me.”

