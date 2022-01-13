Bay Bridge crash traps drivers in major traffic jam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A crash on the Bay Bridge is causing major traffic on Thursday morning.

The crash is just west of the Treasure Island exit, heading into San Francisco.

Around 6:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol said they cleared and opened the lanes.

“We’re inching forward little by little,” said KRON4’s James Fletcher while he’s stuck in the jam. “As soon as I came down to the foot of the maze it became solid tail lights.”

He said it took 20 minutes for them to move about 500 feet.

According to CHP, the crash may have been caused by a racing driver.

