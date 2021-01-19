Deadly Bay Bridge crash: Motorcyclist booked on felony homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol in San Francisco revealed further details on the Bay Bridge crash that killed a motorcyclist.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after he was ejected from the off-road motorcycle Sunday around 5:30 p.m. and then struck by a pick-up truck on the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge, east of Treasure Island.

According to CHP, he and another rider were “rapidly” accelerating away from officers and tried to jump over the concrete median wall before he was ejected.

CHP did not release the identity of the second rider, a 21-year-old man who was charged with felony homicide, felony evading, felony accessory to a crime, felony engaging in a speed contest and causing injury. He is from Stockton.

The man who died will be identified by the San Francisco County Medical Examiner’s Office after his next of kin is notified.

CHP said there were about 500 motorcyclists driving recklessly on the Bay Bridge starting around 3 p.m. They were performing stunts and wheelies while riding westbound. Video captured some of them even riding in the wrong direction.

CHP had been monitoring the motorcyclists before pursuing the two who were involved in the deadly crash.

They are requesting help identifying all the people involved. Anyone with footage and tips are asked to send them to @CHPSanFrancisco on social media or call (415) 557-1094.