SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Bridge lights are back? Well, they are for now.

A KRON4 traffic camera (view above) captured the Bay Bridge being lit up Sunday night during the 8 p.m. hour.

After ceremoniously shutting down the lights one week ago last Sunday, the lights on the iconic San Francisco Bay Area landmark have come back on.

At least temporarily.

The lights are not supposed to be on, Illuminate CEO Ben Davis told KRON4. He says the lights are glitching out, turned on randomly and now they won’t turn off.

Illuminate is the nonprofit in charge of the Bay Bridge’s lights.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.