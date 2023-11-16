SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protesters have blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 traffic on the Bay Bridge during the Thursday morning commute. Protesters have stopped their cars on the Bay Bridge, east of Treasure Island Road, and chained themselves to the bridge, according to California Highway Patrol officer Art Montiel.

An incident report said that hundreds of protesters are involved, and that the situation is “peaceful for now.” Protest organizers are calling for an immediate ceasefire and to end U.S. military aid to Israel, according to a press release.

Around 50 to 60 protesters on the bridge were arrested and processed by responding CHP officers before being led to awaiting buses, according to KRON4’s Will Tran. Approximately 250 officers are on scene, according to CHP.

Photo: KRON

Caltrans is encouraging motorists to use I-580, I-880, and Highway 92 as alternate routes. Transbay bus lines are being diverted to the West Oakland BART station for riders to continue into San Francisco via train, according to AC Transit.

There is no estimated time for reopening, according to the CHP.