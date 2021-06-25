Bay Bridge Series: Breed, Schaaf throw first pitch before A’s-Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time in over a year, Oracle Park is back to full capacity for fans just in time for the Bay Bridge Series.

On Friday, fans piled in to the Giants’ home to watch the team play the Oakland A’s.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf threw out the first pitch prior to the start of the big game.

It was an honor to throw out the first pitch in tonight’s game to open the Bay Bridge Series with Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf! Go @SFGiants!! pic.twitter.com/GzvXtZKyCC — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 26, 2021

The ballpark first opened up in April since the pandemic, but had a slew of safety requirements as California worked to get its residents vaccinated.

But now that California stripped most of its state-enforced restrictions, the ballpark is ready to have fans back in full force.

Send us your photos showing off your Giants or A’s pride by emailing web@kron4.com or tagging us on social media.