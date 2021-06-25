Bay Bridge Series: SF Giants, A’s play to full capacity Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For the first time in over a year, Oracle Park is back to full capacity for fans just in time for the Bay Bridge Series.

On Friday, fans will pile in to the Giants home base to watch the team play the Oakland A’s.

The ballpark first opened up in April since the pandemic, but had a slew of safety requirements as California worked to get its residents vaccinated.

It was open at just 22% capacity, and fans were ordered to either show a COVID-19 vaccination card upon entry or have a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken within 72 hours of the game.

Now that California stripped most of its state-enforced restrictions, the ballpark is ready to have fans back in full force.

“California’s reopening on June 15 is an important milestone in our state’s recovery from the challenging and, for many, life changing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. “We have been working closely with the San Francisco Department of Health to safely implement these reopening guidelines at Oracle Park and we are excited to welcome even more fans back to Oracle Park next month.”

Now, there are no more entry requirements, and fans are not even required to social distance.

