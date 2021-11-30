Bay Bridge toll increases soon

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 30: The upper deck of the western span of the San Francisco Bay Bridge is seen without traffic October 30, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Thousands of Bay Area commuters were hampered for a third day of difficult commuting after the San Francisco Bay Bridge was abruptly closed Tuesday evening when two steel tie rods and a crossbeam from a steel saddle broke and fell onto the upper deck of the bridge landing on three vehicles and causing one person to suffer injuries. There is still no estimated time for the bridge to reopen. The eastern span of the bridge is undergoing seismic renovation and is expect to be completed in 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Heads up, Bay Area commuters: The toll for crossing the Bay Bridge is going up in the new year.

A sign at the toll plaza is now reminding drivers of the change.

It’s increasing by $1, to a total of $7. This increase is part of a ballot measure that 55% of Bay Area voters approved of back in 2018, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

“Toll revenues will be used to finance a $4.45 billion slate of highway and transit improvements in the toll bridge corridors and their approach routes,” the measure said.

By 2025, the overall tolls on Bay Area bridges, besides Golden Gate, will be $3 higher than when the measure was first approved.