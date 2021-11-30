Bay Bridge toll increases soon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Heads up, Bay Area commuters: The toll for crossing the Bay Bridge is going up in the new year.
A sign at the toll plaza is now reminding drivers of the change.
It’s increasing by $1, to a total of $7. This increase is part of a ballot measure that 55% of Bay Area voters approved of back in 2018, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
“Toll revenues will be used to finance a $4.45 billion slate of highway and transit improvements in the toll bridge corridors and their approach routes,” the measure said.
By 2025, the overall tolls on Bay Area bridges, besides Golden Gate, will be $3 higher than when the measure was first approved.