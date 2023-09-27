(KRON) – The National Women’s Soccer League’s newest professional sports franchise has announced Albertin Montoya as the Bay Football Club’s first head coach.

Originally from Cuba, Montoya relocated to the Bay Area at the age of six. Montoya has experience and success coaching at the professional, collegiate, and youth national and club level. Montoya also was recognized as the Soccer America Women’s Coach of the Year and FIFA Women’s World Coach of the Year finalist in 2010. In addition to his professional coaching career, Montoya founded Montoya Soccer Academy, an elite youth soccer program based in Los Altos, California.

Montoya plans to begin his role immediately to develop the club’s complete coaching staff and roster.

“As the inaugural Head Coach of Bay FC, I’m honored to be a part of the foundation upon which our team’s history will be built,” said Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya. “Together, we’ll create a legacy of determination, unity, and excellence. Our journey begins today, and I’m eager to recruit and lead an elite group of athletes towards a future filled with triumphs, and together, we’ll write the remarkable story of Bay FC.”

The General Manager of Bay FC, Lucy Rushton, led the head coach selection process.

“We entered into the head coach selection process with a very definitive list of desired qualities and credentials, and as we moved through the process, Albertin was by far our leading candidate. His football philosophy—and his strong commitment to it—matches up perfectly with the style of play and the team identity we want our club to embody. His reputation within the football community also speaks for itself – there is a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach, as a leader and as a person,” said Rushton. “His history of excellence, developing talent, and his passion for the game is unmatched and will inspire players and fans alike.”