Bay Point man convicted for pointing fake gun at stranger

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorneys office has convicted a man for pulling a fake gun on a stranger, according to a spokesperson.

40-year-old Donald Kelly was convicted of attempted criminal threats, a felony, and brandishing a replica firearm, a misdemeanor, against a female victim. Kelly faces up to three years in state prison for the attempted criminal threats conviction.

On March 2, 2021, the victim was in a car outside an apartment complex on the corner of Belle Monte Avenue and Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

Kelly appeared outside the victim’s car and held what appeared to be a semi-automatic firearm and pointed it at the victim’s head. Kelly yelled at the victim and stated, “this is a real gun.”

Another witness who observed the interaction between Kelly and the victim heard Kelly also yell that he was going to shoot the victim.

Kelly fled the scene after the victim called 911. He was detained shortly after he left the scene. When Kelly was detained, deputies located a replica Sig Sauer P226 firearm.

Kelly’s sentencing is scheduled for September 17.