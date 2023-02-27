SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Point man was convicted of the murder of his work supervisor on Friday, the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) said in a press release. Miguel Jimenez Alejandre, 33, confessed to committing the killing of David Nunez Sanchez.

SRPD learned something was wrong on May 12, 2021, when a landscaping company in Concord called to say that Nunez Sanchez never came home after working a job in San Rafael the day before.

Officers then went to the work site near North Avenue in San Rafael and found Nunez Sanchez’s truck. They searched the area and found his body buried under bushes and branches, police said.

SRPD detectives learned Nunez Sanchez was supervising the work crew on May 11. They interviewed the three employees at the work site that day, who told SRPD that Nunez Sanchez was supposed to have a job in Oakland later that day.

When interviewing Alejandre, one of the employees that day, he admitted to killing Nunez Sanchez, according to SPRD. Police are not releasing details about the manner of death and motive out of respect for Nunez Sanchez’s family.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Alejandre was arrested on May 12, 2021 and convicted on Friday. He will be sentenced at a later date.