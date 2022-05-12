SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The chairman of the company that owns the iconic Bay to Breakers race donated to controversial Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, as well as former President Donald Trump, according to public records from the Federal Election Commission.

The story was first broken by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Tal Koplan and Rachel Swan on Wednesday, and was confirmed by KRON4 on Thursday. FEC records show John Kane Jr., the founder, chairman and CEO of the Capstone Event Group, Inc., gave $1,000 to Greene on May 23, 2021, $500 to Friends of Matt Gaetz on January 7, 2021, and $2,800 to Trump in 2020.

Greene (R-Georgia) is controversial for a number of reasons, including praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, promoting anti-Semitic conspiracies and past support for assassinating Democratic politicians.

Gaetz (R-Florida) is the subject of an FBI investigation looking into whether he sex trafficked a 17-year-old girl across state lines. An associate pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor last year, among other charges, and agreed to cooperate with investigators, according to the Associated Press.

Bay to Breakers started in 1912, and COVID-19 excluded, occurs annually on the third Sunday of May. The race runs from the Embarcadero across the city to Ocean Beach, and is famous for the eclectic costumes worn by runners.

“Bay to Breakers is a celebration of life, laughter, and the personality of San Francisco,” its website states. “Join bumblebees, brides, unicorns, runners wearing only running watches, and probably at least one Spider-Man in this world-renowned race-slash-party.”

The Capstone Event Group, which is based in North Carolina, quietly acquired Bay to Breakers in 2019. The company did not return a request for comment early Thursday.