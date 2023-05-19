SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay to Breakers race returns to San Francisco this weekend. The iconic and colorful race will take place Sunday, May 21 beginning at 8 a.m. As one of the largest running events in the world, the Bay to Breakers race attracts thousands annually, many of whom wear colorful costumes and takes runners through nine of the city’s most notable neighborhoods.

Beginning at the bay and ending on the Great Highway, where the breakers crash onto the beach, the race will result in many street closures from the starting line at Main and Howard streets on the east side of the city to the finishing line on the Great Highway.

Here is a complete list of expected street closures, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority.

Bay to Breakers street closures:

Starting line area street closures

The following streets will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20

Main , between Mission and Folsom

, between Mission and Folsom Howard , between Embarcadero and Beale

, between Embarcadero and Beale Steuart , southeast of Mission

, southeast of Mission Spear, between Mission and Folson

Finish line area street closures

These streets will be closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m.

Lincoln : westbound, between Great Highway and 48th

: westbound, between Great Highway and 48th Lincoln : eastbound, between Great Highway and La Playa

: eastbound, between Great Highway and La Playa Fulton : westbound, between Great Highway and 47th

: westbound, between Great Highway and 47th Fulton : eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th

: eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th La Playa: between Cabrillo and Fulton

Closures from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.

Great Highway : between Sloat and JFK

: between Sloat and JFK Multiple entrances to Golden Gate Park for the race period

Once the race is underway, there will only be two points to cross the north/south portion of the race course:

The Embarcadero

Crossover Drive (which connects 19th Avenue, south of Golden Gate Park to Park Presidio Boulevard and 25th Avenue)

The race begins at 8 a.m. Sunday and concludes in the early afternoon. SFMTA advises to expect delays due to street closures during the race and crowds of racers and spectators before and after the event.