SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An incident that left one man dead from a gunshot wound in San Francisco’s Bayview District is being investigated as a homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded at 11:10 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Quesada Avenue for possible gunshots and reports of a shooting.

Arriving on the scene, officers sound a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Aid was rendered and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation is being led by the San Francisco PD homicide detail.