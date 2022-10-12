SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street.

Upon arriving, officers and responding medics located a 48-year-old male victim with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that the victim died of a gunshot wound.

An investigation by SFPD Homicide and the Crime Gun Investigation Center led to 52-year-old Dereck Ardis of San Francisco being identified as a suspect. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain search and arrest warrants for the suspect.

Ardis was located by SFPD officers on Friday, Oct. 7 on the 3500 block of 3rd Street where he was detained without incident, according to the press release. At the time, Ardis, who is currently on federal probation, had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine on his person.

Further evidence related to the investigation was seized when officers served search warrants on the 800 block of Jamestown Avenue and the 300 block of North Access Road, the press release states.

Ardis was transported to SF County Jail and booked on two arrest warrants. This remains an open and active investigation, according to police. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.