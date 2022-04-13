SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One victim was shot Wednesday night in the Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4 in an email. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. when officers arrived shortly after at the scene on Northridge Road.

Police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Then, they called medics to transport the unidentified victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

There have been no arrests made from this incident, and there is no description of the suspect.

As of last Friday, San Francisco police has reported eight shootings and four homicides within the first week of April.

There was a shooting nearby Wednesday night’s incident in the Hunter’s Point where a 17-year-old girl was shot last Friday. Police did not say if the shootings were connected.

Police said if anyone has information, they are asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.