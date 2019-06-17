BBQ grill sets roof, tree on fire in Pittsburg

A warning to those barbecuing this summer – be careful when grilling!

A home suffered roof damage after a grill set a nearby tree on fire.

It happened in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon when a man was barbecuing in his backyard.

The embers from the barbecue grill drifted onto a tree, setting it on fire.

Embers from the burning tree then landed on his neighbor’s roof.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out both fires.

