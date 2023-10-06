(KRON) – Newark Police Department residents have alerted the Newark police of suspicious calls from someone alleging to be a Walmart employee.

The suspect called from the (800)-925-6278 phone number, police said. The suspect claims that money is owed due to a fraudulent transaction and offers to transfer the call to local law enforcement. Then, the suspect asked the residents for a large sum of money to clear their name(s) via wire transfer, police said.

The suspicious caller may mention internet-searchable personal information about the resident, such as a name, address, email, or phone number.

Newark police urge residents not to provide personal or financial information over the phone. Scammers can disguise their phone number to appear to be a legitimate business.

If a resident receives a phone call like this, police ask the resident to call Newark police’s non-emergency phone number at (510)-578-4237.