SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for northeastern California for this afternoon through this evening due to gusty winds and low humidity, according to Cal Fire.

“This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors,” Cal Fire said in a tweet.

According to Cal Fire, a Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior.

During a Red Flag Warning, extreme caution is urged by all residents. A simple spark can cause a major wildfire.