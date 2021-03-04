Beach Hazard: Dangerous waves crashing onto Bay Area shores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Beach Hazard warning is in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area and Monterey.

The National Weather Service warns that dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents will be frequent from 3 a.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday.

Staying away from the shoreline those 24 hours is the safest option, as swimmers and surfers could be pulled by rip currents, and the rough waves can drag an unsuspecting person into the sea, the NWS says.

Bay Area residents can still enjoy the beach — from a great distance away from the water’s edge. One of the most important tips is to never turn your back on the ocean.

Recently, there have been tragic incidents with dangerous beach conditions and drownings.

On Jan. 3, a father drowned trying to save his children after they got swept into the water at a Sonoma County beach.

About two weeks later, a child from Fremont was swept out by waves at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay. His search was suspended.