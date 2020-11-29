Beach hazard warning near San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for tomorrow amid strong rip currents and sneaker waves near San Francisco.

The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“A separate northwest swell with periods initially 20 to 25 seconds arrives mid-late week quite likely necessitating another statement or high surf advisory,” NWS tweeted.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News