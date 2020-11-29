Beach hazard warning near San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for tomorrow amid strong rip currents and sneaker waves near San Francisco.
The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“A separate northwest swell with periods initially 20 to 25 seconds arrives mid-late week quite likely necessitating another statement or high surf advisory,” NWS tweeted.
