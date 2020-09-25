Beach hazard warnings in effect Friday in the Bay Area

(KRON) — The Bay Area is starting the weekend off with a beach hazard warning.

The National Weather Service said a High Surf Advisory is in effect from 5:12 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday along the Monterey County coast.

“Buoy 28 off Point Piedras Blancas is reporting 15-16 foot swells at 15-16 seconds. Beach Hazards Statement remains from coastal Sonoma county to San Mateo county,” NWS tweeted.

Latest Stories: