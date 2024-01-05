(KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. The warning is for the Coastal North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula coast, Monterey Bay and Big Sur coasts.

The NWS forecasts an increased risk of sneaker waves up to 10 feet and breaking waves. The unexpected waves have the potential to sweep people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.

The NWS warns that the waves are dangerous conditions for inexperienced surfers and swimmers.

For your safety, NWS reminds beachgoers to never turn their back on the ocean.