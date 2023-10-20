(BCN) — The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement on Friday, saying that dangerous beach conditions along the Bay Area coast will linger as a northwest swell continues to send sneaker waves onto the region’s shores.

Friday’s Beach Hazard Statement replaced the High Surf Advisory that was put up Thursday to account for lingering dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches, weather service officials said.

Sneaker waves — large, unexpected waves that sweep across a beach without warning — are expected through late Friday night, the agency added.

Affected areas include San Francisco, the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula coast, northern and southern Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur coast.

The weather service said that the northwest swell, while diminishing, remains energetic into Friday. Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are still possible throughout the day.

Forecasters say sneaker waves can sweep people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

As a precaution, beachgoers are advised to avoid rocks and jetties, as well as steep beaches. People should also stay much farther back from the water and never turn their back on the ocean, according to the weather service.

