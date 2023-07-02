(KRON) — Beachgoers excited to hit the waves to cool off this Fourth of July weekend should plan on getting to the coast early if they need parking nearby.

(Photo courtesy of NPS/LElze)

Popular beach lots began filling up on Sunday morning, and Sonoma County led the way. The parking lots at Steelhead Beach in Forestville were full before 9:30 a.m.

Sunset Beach parking lots nearby were next, filling up by 9:40 a.m. The Doran Beach parking lot was also full by of 10:15 a.m.

By 10:30 a.m., the parking lot at Stinson Beach in Marin County was also full, according to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

