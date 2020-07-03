Beach parking lots close for 4th of July

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KRON) – We’ve seen a rise in coronavirus cases in San Francisco, so the city is trying to limit gatherings ahead of the holiday weekend.

That’s why they’re closing down beach parking lots all across the city today.

The beaches will still be accessible to bicyclist and pedestrians.

Here’s a list of the beaches that are closing their parking lots:

Hospitalization rates have also increased.

Beach parking lots will be closed through the holiday weekend.

Latest Stories: