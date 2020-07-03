Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Beach parking lots close for 4th of July

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KRON) – We’ve seen a rise in coronavirus cases in San Francisco, so the city is trying to limit gatherings ahead of the holiday weekend.

That’s why they’re closing down beach parking lots all across the city today.

The beaches will still be accessible to bicyclist and pedestrians.

Here’s a list of the beaches that are closing their parking lots:

Hospitalization rates have also increased.

Beach parking lots will be closed through the holiday weekend.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News