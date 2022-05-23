VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Bears are active in Solano County this spring and authorities are taking a non-confrontational approach to let the bears find their own way from cities back into wilderness.

A male black bear caused a stir when it climbed up a tree near a Vacaville school earlier this month.

This week, a bear cub ventured into a Vallejo neighborhood.

The young Vallejo bear was photographed early Monday morning as it looked for food in garbage cans left outside homes on Haviture Way.

Kristin Sosso, who organizes a neighborhood watch group for Upper Crest/Cimarron Hills, said, “We are trying to get the word out that we also have a baby bear cub in our neighborhood now. This alert is not to cause fear, but to remind our neighbors that we are sharing land with more wildlife now. We are hoping to alert neighbors to keep a close eye on small animals and children in this area.”

An adult mountain lion was also seen on Haviture Way in March..

“Although our neighborhood backs up to open land, in the 20 years I have lived here I have never heard of mountain lions and bears in our neighborhood,” Sosso said.

Vallejo Police Department officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were alerted about the bear cub’s whereabouts on Monday.

CDFW officials said no one should approach a black bear out of curiosity.

“Black bears will seek to avoid confrontation with humans. If encountered, always leave them an escape route,” the CDFW wrote.

What a cutie! 🐻This black bear was spotted high up in a tree in Vacaville today. Officers said their plan is to observe the bear and not take any "direct action." pic.twitter.com/9vJ4i6dG1j — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) May 2, 2022

To report a bear problem, you can call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife regional office nearest you:

Northern Region (530) 225-2300

North Central Region (916) 358-2900

Bay Delta Region (707) 944-5500

Central Region (559) 243-4005

South Coast Region (858) 467-4201

Inland Desert Region (909) 484-0167

Sacramento Headquarters (916) 322-8911