Bear sighting in Sebastopol

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are warning some Sebastopol residents of an unlikely visitor spotted in town early Monday.

Sebastopol Police Services issued a statement on Facebook saying the “bearfooted visitor must have lost his bearings and embearassingly landed himself in town.”

Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Pleasant Hill Road, Lynch Road, and Robinson Road.

“We can tell he pawsitively doesn’t mean any harm. But if you happen upon him, show some foreabearance and give him a wide berth,” the police department said.

“We don’t want to respond to a grizzly aftermath!”

