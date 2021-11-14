Bear in tree prompts shelter in place in Petaluma neighborhood

PETALUMA (KRON) — Authorities are trying to capture a bear that was wandering in Petaluma and got itself trapped in a tree.

The Petaluma Police Department said early Sunday morning that residents in the area of Raymond Heights should shelter in place and keep their pets indoors.

AVOID I St. between 6th St. and 8th St. due to Wildlife Activity. Some roads closed to vehicle and foot traffic, please avoid the area. — Petaluma Police Dept (@petaluma_police) November 14, 2021

The bear is in a tree in the area of 6th Street and Raymond Heights as of 7 a.m.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is arriving on scene and is expected to close off the impacted streets.

Animal control is waiting for the bear to come down. It was first spotted around 2 a.m.

A neighbor who has lived there for 20 years said they have never seen a bear sighting here before.