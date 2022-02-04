Beard Papa’s opens location in East Bay

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Popular cream puff chain, Beard Papa’s, is now open in Concord.

The location opened on Jan. 22 at 2151 Salvio St. in Todos Santos Plaza — making it the fourth Bay Area location and the first in the East Bay.

The other Bay Area locations are in Cupertino, San Mateo, and San Francisco’s Westfield mall.

Beard Papa’s started in Japan in 1999 with now over 400 locations worldwide — including in countries such as Canada, China, and Indonesia, according to its website.

The business has over 29,000 Instagram followers and over 5,000 likes on Facebook.