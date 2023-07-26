(KRON) — A popular cream puff chain is opening another location in the East Bay next month. Beard Papa’s is opening in Castro Valley on Saturday, Aug. 5, the Japan-based company announced in a press release.

The new location will open at the Castro Valley Marketplace located at 3295 Castro Valley Blvd. The doors will officially open at 10 a.m., and the first 100 customers are eligible for giveaways, gift card sweepstakes, etc.

Beard Papa’s said the Castro Valley location won’t serve the full menu yet until a few weeks after opening. Business hours for the new East Bay location have not been released yet.

Castro Valley marks the fourth Beard Papa’s in the Bay Area. Other Bay Area cities with a location are Concord, Cupertino and San Mateo.

According to Beard Papa’s website, the San Francisco locations — one inside Westfield and the other on Yerba Buena — that have been open for years are no longer open.

Beard Papa’s first began in Osaka, Japan back in 1999. It now has more than 450 locations in 15 countries and territories. A full list of USA locations can be viewed here.