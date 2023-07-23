(KRON) — Authorities are warning residents about a bear sighting Sunday evening, the Novato Police Department (NPD) announced. A mother bear and two cubs were reported to be in the area of Miwok Park at 2200 Novato Blvd.

NPD is advising the community to “use extreme caution” when entering the area. Police said to be especially aware of places that are wood or contain lots of brush. Bears are generally afraid of people and aggressive behavior is “rare,” according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

If you see a bear, authorities advise you to avoid it and call 911. Novato police released a list of wild animal safety tips:

DO NOT APPROACH a bear if seen, especially one that is feeding or with offspring. Most bears will try to avoid confrontation.

DO NOT RUN. Slowly back away and don’t turn your back on the bear.

DO NOT LIE DOWN & PLAY DEAD. Fight back if attacked.

Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas where bears are most active—dawn, dusk, or at night.

Always leave an escape route for the bear.

Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.

Make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children.

Miwok Park is located in the northwest part of Novato. It is near San Marin High School.

NPD sent out a Nixle alert at 7:02 p.m.