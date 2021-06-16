Beat the heat: Available cooling centers in Santa Clara County

[FILE] Mallory Comerford competes in the Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle heats on Day Four of the TYR Pro Swim Series at San Antonio on on January 17, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) – As the Bay Area enters a three-day heat wave starting Wednesday, cooling centers are opening throughout Santa Clara County.

More than a dozen cooling centers will be available around the county, and an up-to-date list can be found at http://bit.ly/SCC-CoolingCenter.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Friday for interior valleys and the Monterey Bay region.

On Thursday, the heat advisory will be upgraded to a heat warning starting at 11 a.m., meaning temperatures have the potential to exceed 110 degrees in the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Santa Clara County are expected to be a bit lower and reach the upper 80s and low 90s with Thursday being the hottest day. More interior parts of the Bay Area are expected to experience mid-90s to low 100s.

The National Weather Service said the most vulnerable are those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments. Impacts of a heat wave includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Residents are encouraged to check in with those most vulnerable and call 911 for those who may be experiencing distress due to heat. The county also encourages residents to drink lots of water and beverages with electrolytes and avoid alcohol, caffeine and lots of sugar because it speeds up fluid loss.

They also recommend limiting physical activity during peak heat hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cooling off by taking a shower; wearing lightweight, lightly colored clothes; wearing wide-brimmed hats or umbrellas when outside; using sunglasses and sunscreen; keeping people and pets out of closed cars and avoiding bundling babies in heavy clothing.