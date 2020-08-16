Beat the Heat: Bay Area residents manage triple-digit temperatures

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Record heat continues to move across the Bay Area.

Temperatures reached triple digits in parts of the bay on Saturday and will are expected to be hot again on Sunday.

Oven-like conditions made it excruciating to be outside and many were doing their best to make their way through this day of extreme heat.

In downtown Livermore, the temperature read 106 on a marquee along 2nd Street on saturday afternoon.

This hot weather on Saturday kept people away from outdoors. Some braved the heat and dined Al Fresco.

“Girl time. We’re tired of being in the house. It’s worth it,” said one woman.

“Prefer the air conditioning but we’ll take this,” another said.

Empty tables and chairs could be seen during a time that’s usually bustling.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory as temps soar to triple digits.

But for James, not a problem.

“I grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and the temperatures exceed what they are in Livermore, probably even today so I was kind of brought up that way and I’m thankful for that because it’s barely tolerable, even for me,” James said.

KRON4 caught up with James as he was ending his 6 hour shift standing under the sun. He shared his coping strategies.

“Water, ice cream, ice,” James said.

And after work…

“I’m going to go for a swim and that will feel a lot better than I do now,” James said.

We can expect more hot days into the week.

