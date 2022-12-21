DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer found an unusual crash scene on Interstate-580 last month in Livermore. The driver suspected of causing the November 10 wreck was an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, Michael Ziller, and he smelled like alcohol, the CHP officer wrote in his arrest report.

CHP Officer Shawn Landers also found “two hand crushed Coors Light beers cans lying on the driver’s seat” inside an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office-owned utility truck, according to the report.

Ziller had been attempting to drive the truck from a funeral in Livermore back to the Sheriff’s Office in Dublin, according to an ACSO spokesperson. The off-duty deputy smashed the truck into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-580 near the Vasco Road exit.

Ziller was trapped inside the utility truck until firefighter paramedics extricated him around 6:45 p.m.

Once the deputy was placed on a gurney, the CHP officer asked him about circumstances of the collision. “He was very short with his answers and mumbled. I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” Landers wrote.

Ziller told the officer that he had drank “two or three beers,” according to the CHP arrest report.

An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation following a suspected DUI crash on Highway 580. The deputy was driving this blue utility truck.

Full story: https://t.co/F3aHBAL9ZA pic.twitter.com/mEbYljW6dH — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 21, 2022

The deputy was treated for moderate injuries at Eden Medical Center and “respectfully declined” to take a breathalyzer test, Landers wrote.

At 10:34 p.m., nearly four hours after the crash, Ziller agreed to have his blood drawn for a Blood Alcohol Content test that was collected by the CHP as evidence.

Ziller was cited at the hospital on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Results from the deputy’s BAC test have not been released by investigators. Earlier this month, the Alameda County District Attorney charged the deputy with misdemeanor DUI.

Ziller was placed on paid administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal investigation.