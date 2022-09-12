REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child.

The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and said she was a mother of a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old.

Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen.

The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when Castro was attacked outside her apartment on Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street in San Carlos.

Witnesses flagged down deputies to alert them of the ongoing sword attack.

Police say the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute between Landaeta and the victim.

There was a vigil held over the weekend where the family and community gathered to honor Karina Castro.

The family told KRON4 they haven’t even started grieving because they are trying to get custody of Karina’s two kids.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to feel grief until we get her daughters back from CPS and they’re with family,” said Castro’s grandmother, Danielle Gannon, speaking to KRON4. “I’m trying to be in strong-for-Karina mode, I wanna support her, I wanna make her proud. I want to get her children back.”

But child protective services is still getting their background checks verified.