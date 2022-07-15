BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Belmont Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who committed two armed robberies, it announced Friday. The robberies happened on June 10 and July 13 on the 400 block of El Camino Real.

In both robberies, the suspect showed a semi-automatic firearm to the victims and demanded their money. He left the scenes on foot.

He is described as 20-25 years old, wearing a black mask. He has not been located. Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the photo above is asked to call BPD at (650) 595-7400.

Another robbery happened on the Peninsula on Monday when a man threatened a 16-year-old victim with a knife and took his cell phone. Richard Nunez, 34, of Mountain View was arrested after police found him near where the robbery was committed.