(BCN) — Two persons were apprehended Friday by Belmont police officers who responded to a larceny call at Walmart on Hawley Avenue.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the suspects, identified as Jaqualla Monique Qua Simmons and Dyshaune Boyd, were reported as using pepper spray on and trying to hit store employees with a vehicle.

When police officers arrived around noon and prevented the suspects’ vehicle from leaving, Simmons, who was driving it, refused to stop and attempted to hit a Belmont Police vehicle.

A police chase ensued, during which the suspects’ vehicle struck a motorist on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Catawba River Bridge, police said. The motorist was not injured.

The suspects were later nabbed after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said Simmons was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on government official, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving to endanger, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and failure to stop at a steady red light.

Boyd, who was brought to a hospital for medical treatment for minor injuries, faces felony robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.