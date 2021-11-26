Belmont police search for person burglarizing homes

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Belmont are looking for the person who burglarized a home on Tuesday.

The burglary happened around noon on Casa Bona Avenue.

The Belmont Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect and a vehicle of interest, which police describe as a silver 2021 Jeep Compass with the California license plate of 8RVZ352.

Police believe the burglar is responsible for multiple incidents nearby as well. They did not reveal what was taken from the home or if anyone was injured.